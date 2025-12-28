Shocking CCTV Video Of 3-Year-Old's Fall Raises Child Safety Questions

A shocking CCTV video has gone viral on social media, showing a frightening accident involving a 3-year-old boy. The viral video captures the moment the child slips while climbing a back staircase railing inside a residential building. What begins as a casual moment quickly turns into a dangerous fall that has left viewers deeply disturbed.

How the accident happened

In the video, the young boy is seen standing on a staircase railing, seemingly trying to look at another child on the floor below. He appears relaxed and unaware of the danger. As he leans forward, he suddenly loses balance and slips through the railing, falling directly to the next floor down.

The child hits his chest on the lower metal bars during the fall. Moments later, he is seen crying loudly in pain. Despite the severity of the fall, reports suggest the boy survived with only minor injuries, although some viewers fear he may have suffered a head injury.

Miracle escape leaves viewers shaken

Many people online have called the child's survival a miracle. Several users pointed out that the fall could have been fatal. The footage has shocked parents and child safety experts alike, reminding them how quickly accidents can happen.

The video has triggered heated discussion in the comments section. Some users blamed poor supervision, while others said children often behave unpredictably.

One comment in Hindi read: "Hamare makan malik ka ladka bhi aise hi karta hai... bachche nahi samajhte, har baar maa-baap ko dosh nahi de sakte (Our landlord's child also behaves in a similar way. Children do not always understand, and you cannot blame them every time)."

Another harsh comment said: "Even Superman can't save moronic kids."

Others were more concerned, warning about possible head trauma and saying the incident "could've been worse".

The incident is being widely described as a serious warning for families. Experts say staircases, railings and balconies must always be secured, especially when young children are around. Even a few seconds without supervision can lead to life-changing consequences.