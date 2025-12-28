Dense Fog, Cold Wave Grip India Delhi Shivers At 9 Degrees Celsius

Dense fog and cold breeze gripped the country as the people woke up to a chilly morning on Sunday. In the national capital, the temperature is 9 degrees Celsius, with thick smog that reduces visibility and disrupts daily life. However, services at Indira Gandhi International Airport remain unaffected as of 8 pm on Sunday, according to a travel advisory from Delhi Airport. Passenger Advisory issued at 07:00 hours. Please click on this link for real-time winter travel updates: #DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory twitter/WotTLF8nVv - Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 28, 2025

Widespread Cold Wave Across North India

In Karnal, Haryana, dense fog and a cold wave gripped the city, with temperatures at 8 am at 9 degrees Celsius.

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Cold wave conditions and dense fog continued. IMD has issued an orange alert for the city, forecasting a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius.

A thick layer of dense fog envelops Agra, making the Taj Mahal invisible from the Taj View Point ADA.

In Kanpur, a cold wave prevails throughout the city, with people huddling around bonfires to keep warm.

Guwahati, Assam, woke up to a layer of fog as a cold wave gripped the city. IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius in the city.

Delhi Government's Anti-Pollution Measures

Meanwhile, in the national capital, as AQI nears the 400 mark, the Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved a series of significant decisions to strengthen the capital's fight against pollution and improve environmental governance.

Rejuvenation of Water Bodies

The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies under the Delhi government. There are around 1,000 such water bodies in the national capital, of which 160 fall under the Delhi government's jurisdiction.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "The rejuvenation of Delhi's water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The Chief Minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within the year."

E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Delhi's first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, spread across 11.5 acres. The facility will adhere to the highest pollution-control standards and operate on a 100 per cent circular, zero-waste model. (ANI)

