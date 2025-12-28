Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Drops Across Bengal, Dry Day Forecast

Kolkata Today Winter Forecast: How much did the mercury drop across the state on Sunday? What will the weather be like all day? What is the Alipore weather office saying? See the full photo gallery for details.

Bone-chilling cold hits Bengal before year-end. On Sunday, fog covered the city and South Bengal. The cold might ease a bit later, but the shivers aren't going away. The Alipore weather office reports two straight days of record lows, with Sriniketan and Alipurduar hitting 8°C.

The cold is getting stronger across the state. According to the IMD, Kolkata, South Bengal's lowest temperature was 8.0°C. In North Bengal, Alipurduar also hit 8.0°C, while Darjeeling dropped to 4.0°C. Kolkata recorded a low of 12.9°C, about 1.6 degrees below normal.

The Alipore weather office reported dense fog in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri, with visibility at 50-200 meters. Light to moderate fog was seen in other districts. Dry weather and morning fog are expected to continue, and the cold might get even more intense.

The weather office says North Bengal's temperature will be stable for seven days, but it will rise in South Bengal. After five days, the mercury will climb by two to three degrees, meaning a slight warm-up at the start of the new year.

Recently, Sriniketan has been colder than all other districts in South Bengal, even colder than Kalimpong. On Saturday, its minimum temperature was 9.7°C, the lowest in the region. Bankura was at 9.9°C, and Purulia was at 10.2°C.