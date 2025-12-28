UP Weather Update: Fog Wreaks Havoc In Uttar Pradesh, Orange Alert In These Districts On Dec 28

Severe cold and dense fog continue to wreak havoc in UP. The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for many districts for December 28. A cold day warning from Terai to western UP, with visibility likely to be near zero.

Winter has intensified in UP. Severe cold and dense fog are heavily impacting daily life, with a high risk of travel disruptions. The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for Dec 28.

According to the weather department, westerly winds have created cold day-like conditions from the Terai region to western UP. Fog intensity may increase in the next 24 hours.

Visibility in these districts is expected to be near zero. The administration has warned drivers to be extremely cautious. This includes Deoria, Gorakhpur, and nearby areas.

Dense fog is likely in these areas during the morning and night, which may affect movement. This includes Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, and nearby areas.

A cold day warning is in effect for districts like Deoria and Gorakhpur, with temperatures expected to stay well below normal, causing a day-long chill.