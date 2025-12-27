Trump Gold Card: Would You Pay $1 Million To Live In The US?

The 'Trump Gold Card' visa programm, introduced by the US President, is making waves among rich individuals. For families and business leaders in the region, the Gold Card programme is a game-changer as it provides a direct, predictable route to US residency, bypassing the uncertainty of traditional lottery or employment-based systems.

But it comes with a steep price – and this high financial threshold (starting at $1 million) makes it“accessible only to a select group, raising important questions about equity and access in global migration,” noted a Dubai-based immigration expert.

Rayad Kamal Ayub, managing director of UAE-based Rayad Group's Immigration Company, explained: 'Trump Gold Card' offers a unique route to US permanent residency - similar to a Green Card - through substantial financial gifts to the US Department of Commerce. The programme is open to individuals of extraordinary or exceptional ability, as well as those whose work benefits the national interest, under the EB-1 and EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) categories.

Simply put, the price tag creates a pathway for non-US citizens to get expedited permission to live in the US; and the 'Trump Gold Card' has quickly drawn attention with the release of an official application form, website, and filing address.

“While this suggests the programme is moving forward, there are still important legal and practical questions to consider, especially when comparing it to the well-established EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme,” Dubai-based US attorney and legal director of The American Legal Centre, Shai Zamanian, noted.

“One of the most important points for investors to understand is that the Gold Card was created by an executive order, not by legislation passed by Congress. Unlike EB-5, it is not supported by a detailed statute or formal regulations. This means the programme could be challenged in federal court or modified, which in all likelihood it will; or even eliminated by a future administration without the need for new legislation.

“EB-5, on the other hand, is firmly grounded in US immigration law and regulations, offering a higher level of long-term certainty and security for investors.”

Another important detail is the processing and visa availability as processing speed is only one part of the picture.“It is also important to consider visa availability and which immigrant visa categories Gold Card applications will draw from, as this directly affects overall wait times,” Zamanian added.

Here is the reality: Gold Card applications fall under the EB-1 or EB-2 categories, both of which are already subject to visa backlogs, particularly for China and India. These already retrogressed nations are likely to face increased demand as Gold Card filings begin.

For example, EB-2 applicants from China already face wait times measured in several years, while EB-2 applicants from India face wait times stretching into multiple decades. Even EB-1, which is typically faster, is currently backlogged for both China and India and could see further delays as Gold Card applicants are added to these categories.

“By contrast, Zamanian noted,“EB-5 investments in Rural or High Unemployment (TEA) projects are currently current for all nationalities, making EB-5 a more predictable option for many investors, despite longer adjudication timelines.”

EB-5 vs Gold Card: Key takeaways

Let's look into the main differences between EB-5 and Trump Gold Card:

With EB-5, one qualifying investment covers the main applicant, their spouse, and unmarried children under 21. Under the Gold Card, each dependent could make a separate $1 million donation to the US government, which significantly increases the cost for families.“Guidance on this matter is yet unclear,” noted Zamanian.

“Another open question is whether Gold Card applicants will be allowed to file for adjustment of status while in the US. Language in the application form suggests applicants may be limited to consular processing, which could restrict their ability to stay, work, or travel while their application is pending. EB-5 investors, by comparison, are clearly permitted to file concurrent adjustment applications when eligible,” he added.

Regarding the cost: An EB-5 is priced at $800,000 – it's an at-risk investment, but there is potential return, and family is included in the application. There is no current targeted employment area (TEA) visa backlog and it is governed by a statute.

The 'Trump Gold Card', on the other hand, requires $1 million donation per person. There is no return of funds, plus likely visa backlogs. There is also no statute or regulations, as it is only subject to executive action.

Zamanian pointed out:“While the Gold Card may be attractive to some ultra-high-net-worth individuals, it comes with higher costs, legal uncertainty, and possible visa delays for many investors, particularly families and those from backlogged countries.

“EB-5 continues to offer the most stable, well-structured, and predictable investment-based path to US permanent residence. What would make better sense is to wait to see if new applicants are treated fairly and processed swiftly. In the interim, why roll the dice when the EB-5 programme is rooted in law, active for nearly 35 years, and families from around the world have shown success in obtaining their access to America,” he underscored.

The financial bar for entry is set high, noted Ayub.

Individual Applicants:



A non-refundable gift of $1,000,000 per person (including each dependent such as spouse or children).

A $15,000 USCIS filing fee per person. For a family of four, this totals $4 million in gifts plus $60,000 in fees.

Corporate Sponsors:



$2,000,000 gift for the principal beneficiary.

$1,000,000 for each spouse or child included. The same $15,000 USCIS fee applies per person.

Ayub said:“The path of funds must be clearly documented, showing how the money was earned, held, and will be transferred. The Department of Commerce vets the validity and source of the gift before the USCIS adjudicates the application. Only after this vetting does the applicant receive instructions to transfer the gift to a designated US Treasury account. This level of scrutiny will reassure US authorities and the public that only legitimate, high-value applicants are admitted.”

“The 'Trump Gold Card' visa programme represents a paradigm shift in US immigration policy. By tying permanent residency to substantial, transparent financial contributions, the US is not only attracting global talent but also ensuring that the economic benefits are immediate and verifiable. For high-net-worth individuals and innovative entrepreneurs, this programme offers a clear, structured pathway to contribute to and participate in the American economy,” he added.