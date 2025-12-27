Expat Group Holds Tribute Event For Vijayakanth

RK Selvamani, Roja Selvamani grace“Forever Captain” Vijayakanth Tribute Night in Doha

Manithaneya Kalachara Peravai (MKP) Qatar marked its 10th anniversary with a grand cultural evening, titled“Forever Captain – A Tribute Night in Remembrance of Vijayakanth”, held at the DPS–MIS Auditorium in Doha recently.

The event drew more than 1,000 attendees, reflecting the strong emotional bond the Indian diaspora in Doha shares with the legacy of the late actor and leader Vijayakanth, fondly known as“captain.”

The highlight of the evening was the presence of RK Selvamani, renowned Indian film director, and Roja Selvamani, former Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh. The programme was also attended by Vaibhav A Tandale, counsellor (head of chancery and consular), Indian embassy, along with several distinguished guests and representatives from Indian community organisations in Qatar.

Featuring vibrant cultural performances and an on-stage interaction session, the tribute night celebrated Vijayakanth's contributions to cinema, leadership, and public life, making it a memorable milestone event for MKP Qatar's cultural journey.