Drones Disperse Seeds In Rawdat Umm Al-Sahanat

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Wildlife Development Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has organised an on-site environmental field activity to disperse large quantities of wild plant seeds in Rawdat Umm Al-Sahanat in the Al-Kaaban area, using drones, with the contribution of Q Dron, a leading company in drone applications.

The drones, equipped with GPS and smart spraying technologies, dispersed a total of 5,000 local seeds, including wild sidr, Qatari ghaf, salam, and samar trees. These seeds were collected from the same environment, then treated and coated with a natural, biodegradable organic material that ensures their protection and enhances germination upon contact with the soil. The drones distributed the seeds evenly and accurately across the Rawda (wild meadow), as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance natural vegetation cover and combat desertification.

Dr Dhafi Heedan, assistant director of the Wildlife Development Department, explained that this step comes as part of a package of national initiatives adopted by the ministry to support the rehabilitation of degraded Rawdas and to increase vegetation cover, relying on innovative and environmentally friendly technological solutions.

He noted that the use of drone technologies and artificial intelligence represents one of the most prominent future approaches to accelerating cultivation processes and restoring ecological balance in terrestrial areas, adding that this is one of the most important and prominent strategic projects of the department, contributing to expanding green areas and combating desertification in the country.

Dr Heedan also thanked Q Dron for this voluntary initiative and its effective contribution to environmental protection efforts and the sustainability of natural resources, calling on all entities and the private sector to adopt similar initiatives that contribute to achieving Qatar's national objectives and its international environmental commitments.

Similarly, Hamad Rashid al-Ward, director of Q Dron, lauded the ongoing co-operation with the ministry, praising the advanced national environmental efforts in the country. He affirmed that the initiative was implemented entirely voluntarily by the company, in support of the state's environmental goals and in pursuit of localising environmental expertise and modern technologies in the field of biodiversity conservation.

The organisers of the activity worked on identifying the appropriate site through field studies and used drones to disperse seeds over wide areas, taking into account appropriate timing during the rainy season, thereby enhancing the chances of natural germination and the success of environmental rehabilitation of the Rawda.

