Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Four Palestinians In West Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation forces on Saturday evening detained four Palestinians, including two women, from the Al Maleh area in the northern Jordan Valley, northeast of the occupied West Bank sources said Israeli forces raided the area following an earlier settler attack on local residents and detained four members of one family, including two women in the day, a group of Israeli settlers assaulted the family, while Israeli forces accompanying the settlers prevented an ambulance from reaching a child who had been injured after being beaten during the attack.Palestinians Al Maleh area West Bank
