Amber: From Ancient Resin To Living History

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Amber from Tree Sap to Magnificent Artifact, authored by Salman Ali Ahmed al-Hail, adds a rare and meticulously researched work to the Qatari literary landscape. A law graduate of Ajman University of Science and Technology in the United Arab Emirates, al-Hail brings an unexpected yet compelling scholarly rigour to a subject that has long been treated superficially in the Arab world.

“I have had a passion for amber since I was very young, particularly from my teenage years,” the Qatari author told Gulf Times in an interview that traced both a personal fascination and years of scientific inquiry into one of the world's oldest natural materials.

That early curiosity soon revealed a striking gap in Arabic-language literature. Books available in Qatar, the Gulf and the wider Arab region, he observed, tend to offer only brief and simplistic descriptions of amber, in sharp contrast to European publications, particularly those from regions where amber originates. This imbalance became the starting point for years of research that would ultimately culminate in the book.

Amber, he notes, is widely misunderstood. It is not a precious stone but an organic one, formed exclusively from the resin of pine trees. Its lifespan ranges from 40 MN to 150 MN years, placing it among the oldest natural materials still in circulation today. Historically, amber has played a critical role in scientific discovery: insects and extinct organisms preserved within it helped scientists reconstruct prehistoric life, including the era when dinosaurs roamed the earth, much as fossilised remains aided the understanding of ancient ecosystems and oil formation.

At its origin, amber begins as resin secreted by pine trees when their bark is damaged or infected. This resin acts as a natural defense against disease. Over millions of years, under pressure and heat, it hardens and transforms into amber, concealing within it a record of biological and geological history.

One of the book's central contributions is its systematic classification of amber. Long believed to originate primarily from Poland, Germany and the Baltic region, amber is in fact far more diverse. After four years of intensive scientific research, followed by an additional year of verification, al-Hail identified approximately 22 distinct types. Among them, Baltic amber remains the most famous, most widely traded and most valuable, originating from countries such as Poland, Germany, Estonia and Latvia.

By 2025, amber is traded by the gram, with certain rare varieties commanding prices up to three times higher than gold. The book documents not only these market dynamics but also amber's extraction methods across historical periods, its most common contemporary forms, and the colours and shapes most sought after by collectors.

A clear distinction is drawn between natural and synthetic amber. Natural amber occurs in its pure state, without human intervention, while synthetic amber is extracted and then altered through processes such as refining, molding or pressing. Naturally occurring amber appears in a wide range of colours, the rarest being white. When first extracted, amber is transparent, almost water-like. Over time, impurities attach to it as a result of pressure and biological heat at depths of 70 to 80 metres underground.

There are both terrestrial and marine forms of amber. Specimens containing bark or organic debris tend to turn green, while transparent amber oxidises gradually, taking on a golden hue. This golden variety is particularly prized in the Arab world and is commonly referred to as“men's gold”. White amber forms under intense heat and pressure when oxygen and carbon dioxide create dense concentrations of air bubbles within the resin. Accounting for only about 1% of global amber, it is found mainly in the Baltic region, with Russia's Kaliningrad area alone holding approximately 90% of the world's amber reserves.

Amber's value has risen sharply since the 1980s, driven by the growing scarcity of raw material, particularly high-quality specimens. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, amber also possesses unusual ageing characteristics. When stored correctly for 20 years or more, it oxidises and matures, gradually lightening in colour. Proper storage requires room temperature conditions, away from humidity and excessive heat.

Prices today range widely, from around $4 per gram for entry-level amber to $1,000 per gram or more for rare varieties, including certain types of German amber.

'Amber from Tree Sap to Magnificent Artifact' was a bestseller at the Doha International Book Fair 2024 and is published by Dar Al Sharq Publishing.

