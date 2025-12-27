Cold Wave Set To Grip Qatar, Gulf As New Year Approaches

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A spell of cold weather is expected to affect Qatar and several Gulf countries in the days leading up to the New Year, as meteorologists warn of a cold air mass moving southwards across the region.

In Qatar, temperatures are forecast to drop steadily, prompting residents and visitors to brace for cooler days and chilly nights. According to AccuWeather, nighttime temperatures in the coming days are expected to range between 12°C and 16°C, while daytime highs will hover between 20°C and 24°C. The Qatar Meteorology Department (MET) said temperatures between midnight and 6am on December 29 will range from 20°C to 22°C, but will feel closer to 19°C, with less than a 5% chance of rain during the blade-->

MET forecasts also indicate that the cold will intensify further in the days ahead, with“feels-like” temperatures dropping to around 12°C, particularly during the early morning hours. Visibility is expected to remain moderate to good from midnight to late morning through much of the coming week.

As winter conditions set in, jackets and sweatshirts have become a common sight across Doha. Outdoor enthusiasts, including walkers and joggers, as well as gym-goers, have been taking extra precautions during workouts as temperatures blade-->

Elsewhere in the Gulf, similar conditions are expected. In Kuwait, meteorologist Issa Ramadan warned that a cold wave driven by the passage of a cold air front will bring noticeably lower temperatures, especially at night and during early blade-->

North-westerly winds, ranging from moderate to occasionally strong, are expected to increase the sensation of cold, particularly in open and desert areas. Residents have been urged to take precautions during late-night and early-morning blade-->

Other Gulf countries are also likely to feel the effects of the cold air mass, with cooler-than-usual temperatures expected across parts of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain as the New Year approaches. Meteorologists across the region continue to advise caution, particularly for those outdoors at night, as the Gulf experiences one of its coldest spells of the season.

