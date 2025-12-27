Amir Affirms Support For Somalia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed Qatar's full support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as its keen interest in Somalia's security and stability and in the protection of its brotherly people's interests.

This came during a phone call received by President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

During the call, the Somali president expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for his role and support in adopting an international stance rejecting the Israeli decision to recognise the so-called Somaliland.

The call also discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, in addition to addressing developments in the Somali arena.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement Saturday also expressed its firm rejection of a joint declaration between the Israeli occupation and the Somaliland region recognising one another, stressing that the step was a dangerous precedent in contrast with international law. It underlined the move as undermining the sovereignty and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

MOFA emphasised Qatar's firm rejection of any attempts to establish or impose parallel entities that could undermine the unity of Somalia, stressing its full support for legitimate Somali state institutions and its commitment to maintaining the security and stability of Somalia as well as the interests of its people.

It also stressed that the Israeli occupation would be better off recognising a Palestinian state, which the international community agreed has a right to be established. The ministry also added that the occupation should work to permanently end the war in Gaza, instead of undermining international legitimacy and maintaining its reckless policies that play a role in intensifying tensions and instability in the region.

The ministry renewed Qatar's firm position of supporting the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its unity, and its call to commit to international law and respect international legitimacy resolutions. The ministry also renewed Qatar's call to intensify international efforts to maintain security and stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Somalia sovereignty territorial integrity stability