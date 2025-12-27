Neha Dhupia Dances Her Heart Out As She Performs On Stage After Almost 8 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia danced her heart out as she got a chance to get back on the stage after almost 8 years.

Neha loved returning to dancing for the first time after becoming a mother to two kids.

Expressing her excitement, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of all the backstage fun she ended up having while preparing for the performance.

The clip was accompanied by the caption, "One off the check list in #2025 after almost 8 long years... danced my heart out, performed on stage, back to the naach gaana with my favourite set of dancers... first time after becoming a mama twice.... Uff the joys and perks of being in the entertainment industry... just when you think it's all over, that's when that phone rings all over again!!! (sic)"

Neha's actor husband, Angad Bedi, reacted to the post with a "well done".

Aside from her professional journey, the 'Single Papa' actress also treats her Instagram family with glimpses from her personal life.

Recently, Neha got emotional as her 7-year-old daughter, Mehr, became a 'flower girl' at a wedding.

Dropping a video of the ceremony on her IG, she wrote,“Our baby girl became a flower girl for the first time, and hearts were full.... @mehrdhupiabedi Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, our gorgeous bride. @sukhmanigambhir @siddharthasingh05. Many congratulations to our favourite girls, @gurleengambhir and @preeti. I love you so much ma pa @babsdhupia @pdhupia (sic).”

The clip had Neha and Angad making for a delighful couple in traditional attires as their daughter was seen walking behind the bride towards the mandap, holding a bunch of flowers in her tiny hands.

Seeing her daughter, Neha got visibly emotional while Angad comforted her.