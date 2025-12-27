BJP Workers Protest In Indore Against Atrocities On Hindus In Bangladesh

BJP workers staged a protest against the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday.

BJP Leader Slams Congress, Demands Nobel Prize Withdrawal

"We are deeply angry and saddened by what is happening in Bangladesh, and we have protested against it... The entire country is outraged by these events. We Hindus are in the majority in India, yet we live here peacefully, but look at what the majority in Bangladesh is doing... Muhammad Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but he does not deserve it. We will write a letter to the Swedish government to withdraw this award... We are equally angered by the Congress party. When attacks took place in Palestine, they created an uproar both in Parliament and on the streets, yet not a single Congress leader issued a statement condemning what is happening in Bangladesh," BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya said.

Confidence in Centre's Diplomatic Efforts

Expressing confidence in the Centre's handling of the matter, Vijayvargiya said the central government was actively intervening through diplomatic channels. "The central government is intervening in this matter... We have complete faith in our Prime Minister, he cares for this country even more than we do... We want the countries that showed sympathy for Gaza to also show sympathy for the Hindus of Bangladesh... The government makes diplomatic decisions with careful consideration. People like Ajit Doval think far more deeply about these issues than we do. Whatever decisions they take will be for the best..."

Protests in London

Meanwhile, members of the Indian and Bangladeshi Hindu communities in London staged a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday against the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh.

During the protest, demonstrators played 'Amar Shonar Bangla', the national anthem of Bangladesh. Protesters raised slogans demanding an end to violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

The protest in London followed a wave of demonstrations in India on Friday over reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. (ANI)

