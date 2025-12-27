Trump To Meet Netanyahu In Florida On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) AFP reports this, citing an Israeli official, according to Ukrinform.

Netanyahu will travel to the United States on December 28 and meet with Trump the following day in Florida.

This will be Netanyahu's fifth visit to the United States this year.

The Israeli prime minister's trip comes as the Trump administration and regional mediators are pushing for a transition to the second phase of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the report says.

Previously, Trump noted that Netanyahu would visit him over the weekend.

Foreign media report that Netanyahu intends to brief the US president on potential renewed strikes against Iran due to concerns over Tehran's nuclear and missile programs.

Photo: AA