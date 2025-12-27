Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Reports Sharp Rise In Imports In 11M2025

Uzbekistan Reports Sharp Rise In Imports In 11M2025


2025-12-27 10:06:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 28. Uzbekistan's imports amounted to $41.9 billion in the period from January through November 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee show that import volumes increased by 18.7% compared to the same period last year.

The top 10 countries from which Uzbekistan imported goods during the reporting period (figures rounded) were as follows:

. China - $12.8 billion

. Russian Federation - $7.8 billion

. Kazakhstan - $3.0 billion

. Türkiye - $1.7 billion

. Republic of Korea - $1.5 billion

. Germany - $1.0 billion

. India - $1.0 billion

. Turkmenistan - $926.2 million

. Belarus - $698.8 million

. USA - $656.1 million

. Other countries - $10.8 billion

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $72.8 billion over the January–November 2025 period.

MENAFN27122025000187011040ID1110530343



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search