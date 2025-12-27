Uzbekistan Reports Sharp Rise In Imports In 11M2025
Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee show that import volumes increased by 18.7% compared to the same period last year.
The top 10 countries from which Uzbekistan imported goods during the reporting period (figures rounded) were as follows:
. China - $12.8 billion
. Russian Federation - $7.8 billion
. Kazakhstan - $3.0 billion
. Türkiye - $1.7 billion
. Republic of Korea - $1.5 billion
. Germany - $1.0 billion
. India - $1.0 billion
. Turkmenistan - $926.2 million
. Belarus - $698.8 million
. USA - $656.1 million
. Other countries - $10.8 billion
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $72.8 billion over the January–November 2025 period.
