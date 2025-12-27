Unnao Rape Case: Congress Hits Out At BJP Over Sengar's Bail

Congress Slams BJP Over Sengar's Bail

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday said the "BJP has much to answer" after former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was recently given bail in the Unnao Rape case. While speaking with reporters on Saturday, he said, "There are not one but three incidents. They are despicable. It happened only under court or political pressure. BJP has much to answer for as far as women's rights are concerned. A pattern is emerging here."

Victim's Family Voices Anguish, Mistrust in CBI

Earlier on Saturday, the Unnao rape survivor and her mother voiced deep anguish and mistrust toward the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), even as the agency moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and granting him bail.

Reacting to the development, the victim's mother questioned the CBI's intent, saying trust would come only through direct engagement. "If CBI meets us, only then will we trust them. How can we trust them otherwise? We have not discussed CBI. We have only said that the Investigating Officer met them. He was talking to Kuldeep Sengar's daughter. When we asked him whether he knew the victim, he said, 'Why would I know her?' He said this in a crowded court," she told ANI.

The survivor herself delivered a scathing attack, accusing the agency of failing to stand firmly with her during crucial stages of the case. "Had the CBI stood with my lawyer, we wouldn't have had to see this day. We would have won, and they would have lost," she said.

The survivor also alleged intimidation and injustice, claiming that while her family suffered, the accused was given leniency. "This is an injustice that one family was intimidated while the other person was given a free pass," she said, making sharp allegations against the judiciary.

BJP Welcomes CBI Move, Slams Congress 'Politicisation'

On the same day, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo on Saturday applauded the decision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to challenge the Delhi High Court's order that suspended the sentence and granted bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger in the Unnao rape case, in the Supreme Court and criticised Congress for politicising the situation.

Speaking with ANI, Deo welcomed the CBI's positive step given the victim's insecurity. "CBI has taken the right step because the victim also felt insecure," the BJP spokesperson said.

Deo criticised Congress leaders for allegedly politicising the issue by taking the victim to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before the court's judgment.

Legal Proceedings and Background

The CBI has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence and grant bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's December 23, 2025, order suspending Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granting him bail.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.

The High Court's decision has drawn sharp criticism from the victim's family and opposition parties, intensifying pressure for the Supreme Court to intervene.

