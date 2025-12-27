Unnao Rape Case: Tariq Anwar Calls HC's Sengar Decision 'Unfortunate'

Anwar Calls Decision 'Unfortunate'

Calling the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case "unfortunate", Congress MP Tariq Anwar said that the victim has to struggle for justice. "The judgment given by the Delhi High Court in this case is very unfortunate. Sadly, despite what happened to the victim, she has to struggle for justice. The kind of thing that happened to her required a strict investigation. She deserved sympathy, which was not given to her. Now she is compelled to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court," Anwar said on Saturday.

CBI Challenges Decision in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal on December 29, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A three-judge vacation bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hear the plea of the CBI.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order that suspended the sentence and granted bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The SLP was filed against the Delhi High Court's order dated December 23, 2025, which suspended Sengar's life sentence pending disposal of his appeal and granted him bail subject to certain conditions.

Sengar's Conviction Details

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder. (ANI)

