Indian American-Led County In Pennsylvania Passes Rare Bipartisan Budget

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 28 (IANS) An Indian American-headed county in the key swing state of Pennsylvania has unanimously approved its 2026 budget, marking the first bipartisan county budget in nearly a decade, with major investments in housing, public health, infrastructure, and workforce development.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania's third-largest county with a population of about 865,000, adopted the $1.2 billion budget last week under the leadership of County Commissioner Neil Makhija, an Indian American who chairs the Board of Commissioners. County officials described the budget as a data-driven effort focused on local needs at a time of political dysfunction at the federal and state levels.

The budget was approved unanimously, reflecting rare cross-party consensus in a politically influential county that is more populous than four US states and Washington, D.C. Montgomery County plays an important role in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground in US elections.

Under the adopted spending plan, $5.3 million has been allocated to expand housing and homelessness solutions, including new transitional housing across the county. Housing affordability and homelessness have emerged as growing challenges in suburban areas surrounding Philadelphia.

Public health and safety initiatives will receive $7.2 million. The funding is aimed at strengthening emergency communications systems and improving crisis response, areas that county officials identified as key priorities.

Infrastructure accounts for one of the largest portions of the budget. The county has committed $35 million to maintain and upgrade 131 bridges and 75 miles of roads used by millions of residents and commuters every year. Local officials said the investments are critical to maintaining safety and economic activity.

The budget also sets aside $16.6 million to maintain nearly 6,000 acres of parks, trails, and historic sites. These public spaces attract more than three million visitors annually and are considered a central part of the county's environmental and recreational assets.

In addition, more than $1.5 million has been allocated to support a stronger, fairer county workforce and improve operational efficiency. Officials said the focus is on better employee support and more efficient county operations.

County leaders said the budget remains balanced while incorporating cost-saving measures. Savings were generated through the work of the Office of Innovation, Strategy, and Performance, which identified state and federal grants, reduced redundancies, required vendor competition, and secured philanthropic support. The savings were redirected to priority community needs.

Makhija, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, oversees the county's budget and approximately 3,000 county employees responsible for infrastructure, public safety, human services, and the criminal justice system.

Before entering elected office, he taught election law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and represented Pennsylvania counties in litigation against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis. He previously served as executive director of Indian American Impact, a South Asian civic organization focused on civic participation.

Montgomery County officials said the bipartisan budget demonstrates how local governments can deliver results even as broader political debates remain polarized, positioning the county for the year ahead amid economic uncertainty and rising demands on public services.