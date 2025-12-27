Northern Jordan Valley Municipalities Maintain Full Readiness Amid Heavy Rain

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Dec. 27 (Petra) – Khaled Kasasbeh, Governor of the Northern Jordan Valley, emphasized the need for municipalities in the district to remain fully prepared around the clock to address areas prone to water accumulation and flash floods amid current weather conditions.During an inspection of emergency teams and equipment at the Tabaqat Fahl Municipality on Saturday, Kasasbeh highlighted the importance of communicating with citizens and responding immediately to their observations, as well as monitoring roads and clearing rainwater drainage channels to ensure public safety and continuity of services. He urged residents to stay away from hazardous areas.Meanwhile, Hamza Momani, head of the Tabaqat Fahl Municipal Committee, said that municipal teams are working intensively to reopen rainwater drainage channels that were blocked by landslides of soil and rocks following heavy rainfall.