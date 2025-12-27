Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Romeo And Juliet Staged At Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater staged a production of Romeo and Juliet, based on the motifs of William Shakespeare's world-renowned classical drama.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, head of the IDEA Public Union, and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

Through symbolic stage solutions and plastic means of expression, the production portrayed the eternal struggle between Life and Death.

The 55-minute performance was brought to life through the creative vision of Jeyhun Dadashov, who was responsible for both the stage design and musical composition.

The production featured a talented cast, including Honored Artists Bahruz Ahmadli and Sabina Hajiyeva, alongside actors Elnur Ismayilov, Ali Alizada, Nurida Musabeyli, and others.

The performance serves as a testament to the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater's ongoing creative mission to rethink classical dramaturgy through a modern, plastic linguistic lens.

