21 Countries, Including Kuwait, Condemn Israeli Occupation's Recognition Of Somaliland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Twenty-one states, including Kuwait, have deplored in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation's recognition of the Somaliland region as an independent state.
This recognition constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, which respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of states, the signing countries said in a joint statement on Saturday.
The statement was signed by foreign ministers of Egypt, Kuwait, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, and Yemen, in addition to a representative of the 57-member state Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
The signatories pointed to the serious repercussions of this unprecedented action on peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region as well as its grave impact on international peace and security.
They noted that the move, once again shows Israeli occupation government's clear and complete disregard for international law.
They affirmed full support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and rejected any measures that would undermine Somalia's unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty over all its territory.
They stressed that recognizing the independence of parts of a state's territory constitutes a dangerous precedent and a threat to international peace and security, as well as to the established principles of international law and the UN Charter.
They categorically rejected any link between this measure and any plans to displace the Palestinian people from their land, which are unacceptable in form and substance. (end)
