Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Kuwait's full support for the sovereignty of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia on all its territories.
KUWAIT - The Environment Public Authority (EPA) has issued penalties against five anti-environmental cases near Al-Nuwaiseeb.
ADEN - UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg underlined the importance of the ongoing Saudi-Emirati mediation efforts to de-escalate tensions in eastern Yemen.
GAZA - The Union of Gaza Strip Municipalities warned against the deterioration of health and environmental conditions in the northern governorates due to the large-scale destruction of infrastructure caused by the Israeli occupation aggression.
ISLAMABAD - At least four "terrorists" were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan, said military. (end)
