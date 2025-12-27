Kashmiri Techies Turn Bicycles into Electric Lifelines

Electric mobility is often sold through flashy launches and big-city promises. But in Kashmir, it is showing up in a very different way.

Power cuts are common, petrol is expensive, winters are harsh, and roads are tough on both people and machines.

Here, electric transport is about saving money and getting through the day.

That is why Switch Electric matters right now.

Founded by Aqid Farooq Shah, this startup is building electric mobility and energy solutions from Kashmir itself.

While much of India's EV push focuses on premium scooters and urban buyers, this team started with bicycles.

Milkmen, students, daily workers, and shopkeepers depend on them every day.

The thinking is simple: if electric mobility can work for people who cannot afford delays or breakdowns, it can work anywhere.

In this interview, Kashmir Observer speaks with Aamir Riyaz, who leads deployment and design at Switch Electric. He speaks plainly about cold mornings, broken roads, battery costs, and the hard choices people make before spending a single rupee. There is no startup hype here, only real questions of cost, reliability, and trust.

You're building Switch Electric in Kashmir, where power cuts are normal and jugaad is often the default solution. What made you feel this was the right place to start an electric mobility company? Was there a moment when it all clicked?

Honestly, it was not some big“startup dream” moment. It just felt practical. Electricity goes off often in the valley, petrol is expensive, roads are rough, but life still goes on. People still have to reach work, school, markets. We grow up learning how to manage with limited resources. That way of thinking shaped us.

Our founder likes experimenting with things. One day, he ordered a small electric kit online and fitted it onto his bicycle. When he rode it around, people kept stopping him. They wanted to know what it was, how much it cost, and whether they could get one.

That reaction said a lot. It showed us there was a real demand for simple, affordable electric cycles.

So we started with bicycles because that's what people here already use. Milkmen, students, daily workers depend on them.

Jugaad gave us the first idea, but our aim was never to make something weak or temporary. We want to build products that are reliable and actually help people.

Kashmir has its own character: long winters, uneven terrain, and limited infrastructure. How do you design for these realities? Can your kits survive a Srinagar winter or a steep climb towards Gulmarg?

Kashmir is not an easy place for machines. Winters are cold, roads have potholes, there's water, mud, sometimes snow. We designed our kits with all of this in mind. The motor is sealed so water doesn't enter. The battery is protected. Components are chosen to handle cold and damp conditions.

We haven't done a full Gulmarg climb yet, but in Srinagar, the kits work daily, even on bad roads and during light snow. For people who carry heavy loads or ride steeper routes, like milkmen, we offer more powerful options.

The idea is simple: whether someone rides short distances in the city or tougher routes with weight, the kit should work safely and consistently.

You often mention milkmen, students, daily wage workers, farmers. Did you actually speak to them, or was this based on research papers and reports? What did they tell you?

We spoke directly to people. Reports don't tell you everything. We focused on people who ride cycles because they have no choice. Milkmen with heavy cans, workers going to job sites, students riding long distances, shopkeepers, farmers.

We spoke to more than a hundred people. Some on the road, some who contacted us after seeing our posts. Almost everyone said the same thing. Ready-made electric cycles are either too expensive or not built for local conditions. Many didn't even know that legal, license-free conversion kits exist.

Price was the biggest concern. At around ₹11,000, our kit is still expensive for many. So we are constantly working on better design and sourcing to bring the cost down.

My own milkman laughed when I told him about it. He said it wouldn't work here. But a shopkeeper who rides every day got excited and said if the price comes down to ₹8,000, he would buy it immediately. Conversations like these keep us grounded.