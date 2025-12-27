Ensure Convictions In NDPS & UAPA Cases: IGP

File Photo Of IGP Kashmir VK Birdi

Srinagar- Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, on Saturday conducted an annual review of the crime situation in the valley, and directed officers to ensure convictions in the NDPS Act and UAPA cases to break the narco-criminal and terror ecosystem.

Birdi chaired the annual crime review meeting at PCR Kashmir here, a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by all range deputy inspectors general (DIGs), all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, and other senior officers.

At the outset, the participating officers briefed the IGP on the overall crime situation in the zone and highlighted their efforts to prevent crime and improve the quality of investigation, the spokesperson said.

Besides general crime, the meeting revolved around the investigation of cases falling under the UAPA, the status of property attachment in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases, terror-related and terror-financing cases, detention under the Public Safety Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and narco-terror cases and POCSO cases, he said.

The spokesperson said action taken under preventive measures, pending inquest proceedings and the arrest of absconders were also discussed.