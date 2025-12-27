Trial Delay Key Factor For Bail Even In Heinous Cases: J & K HC

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has granted bail to an accused in a 13-year-old murder case, holding that prolonged incarceration and inordinate delay in the conclusion of trial are crucial factors while deciding such pleas, even in heinous offences like murder.

While granted bail to the accused-Fahad Maqsood Khan-a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar observed that the delay in the trial was solely attributable to the prosecution and that there was little likelihood of the trial concluding in the near future.

Fahad had approached the High Court, seeking bail in connection with FIR No. 135/2012 registered at Police Station Saddar Srinagar, for offences under Sections 302, 307, 326, 324, 506, 201, 120-B and 34 RPC. The case is pending before the Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

“It appears that the learned trial court has made tireless efforts to procure attendance of prosecution witnesses to complete the trial for which the trial court deserves appreciation,” the Bench said.

According to the prosecution, on July 4, 2012, a complaint was lodged by a woman alleging that her neighbour along with his sons, one of them, Fahad Maqsood Khan, attacked her husband with stones, lathis, bricks and a knife. The injured, G M Shah, later succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS on July 5, 2012. The chargesheet was filed on September 1, 2012.