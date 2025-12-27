File photo

Srinagar- The Indian Army has intensified counter-terrorism operations across the Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir to track and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh winter for concealment, defence sources said on Saturday.

Traditionally, the onset of the 40-day Chillai Kalan period, from December 21 to January 31, leads to a temporary lull in terrorist activity due to heavy snowfall and closure of communication routes. However, this winter has marked a decisive shift, with the Army adopting a proactive winter posture to maintain operational momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the Army has established temporary bases and surveillance posts deep inside snowbound and high-altitude areas, while patrols are regularly traversing ridgelines, valleys and forested stretches to deny terrorists any sanctuary. Operations are being conducted in sub-zero temperatures and limited visibility.

According to assessments by intelligence agencies, around 30 to 35 Pakistani terrorists are currently active in the Jammu region. Sustained counter-terror operations have forced these groups to shift into higher and middle mountain reaches that are largely uninhabited, where they are seeking temporary winter hideouts to evade security forces.

The terrorists are also believed to be attempting to coerce local villagers for shelter and food supplies, though their support among locals and overground workers has significantly declined due to continuous security vigilance in populated belts, sources said.

The Army is leading an integrated counter-terror effort involving Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Special Operations Group, civil administration, forest guards and village defence guards. Intelligence inputs are being jointly analysed to plan coordinated operations and ensure swift action once actionable information is received.