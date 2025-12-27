First And Second Largest Economies In Charts And Figures

MENAFN - Asia Times) China is the world's second largest economy.

Despite having outgrown all other economies since its 1949 founding, the People's Republic of China still has a ways to go before catching up to the United States, especially in recent years as the property downturn hobbled China's growth and a strong dollar buoyed US nominal GDP.

China's nominal GDP as a percentage of the US GDP actually has fallen, from 78% in 2021 to 65% in 2024.

Many analysts and economists have started questioning whether China will ever close the gap. Or will it forever be the world's second largest economy?

The world's second largest economy is a voracious user of energy, consuming over twice as much electricity as and 73% more primary energy than the world's largest economy. Of course the world's largest economy is an advanced service economy and does not require massive amounts of energy like the still industrial second largest economy.

The world's second largest economy is, of course, the factory of the world with a priced weighted share (purchasing power parity) of manufacturing over four times that of the largest economy in 2023. The second largest economy is doubling down on advanced manufacturing, installing 8.6 times as many industrial robots as the largest economy did in 2024.

The second largest economy will do what second largest economies do. The world's largest economy has long been a service economy, after all, and surely more than makes up for the second largest economy's industrial output with world class healthcare, education, imputed rent and financial services.

In heavy industry, the second largest economy produced 12.7 times as much steel as the largest economy and delivered over 1,000 times the gross tonnage of commercial ships in 2024. These are, of course, dirty, low-return, low-tech, legacy industries that the advanced high tech economies such as that of the United States had long since abandoned.

As such, the world's second largest economy is the world's largest exporter by a wide margin, shipping 73% more merchandise by value than the largest economy. In high-tech goods, the margin is larger with the world's second largest economy exporting 3.7 times more merchandise than the largest economy. Ports at the world's second largest economy handle 5.4 times the container traffic of the largest economy.

All of this is, of course, only the goods trade. The world's largest economy is a service economy and surely makes up for much of the gap with Hollywood films, university educations, Wall Street deal making and surrogate baby services for video game billionaires.

At first glance, consumption by the world's second largest economy does not appear all too shabby, accounting for 34% of the world's industrial output on a purchasing power basis, nearly three times that of the world's largest economy.

Mind you, this is consumption of industrial output.

The world's largest economy more than makes up for that in the services it consumes. Healthcare, child care, tuition and Taylor Swift tickets are expensive in the world's largest economy.