The Asian Danger From Trump's Spheres-Of-Interest Approach

MENAFN - Asia Times) For Japan, South Korea and other Asian security allies, the good news about America's new National Security Strategy when it was published on December 5th was that they were not treated as shockingly badly as were the Europeans. Unlike the UK and the European Union, they were not attacked, were not warned that they were risking“civilizational erasure” by accepting immigrants and were not threatened with US interference in their domestic politics.

But the fact that the Trump administration did not treat its Asian allies with the same contempt does not mean they can relax.

The central truth about the Trump-Vance presidency, which this new document confirmed though did not initiate, is that this administration does not care about the grouping that used to be called the West and does not consider allies to be an important factor or asset in its foreign policy and diplomacy. The meaning of“America First” that has emerged during 2025 is one that is not at all isolationist but, rather, one that prioritizes a narrow interpretation of America's national interests.

Under that interpretation allies are considered to be a burden and sometimes an obstruction to those interests, and as a result they are viewed in a very transactional way. Sometimes they are to be welcomed and supported, but at other times they can be disregarded or even swept aside.

This has been seen in the noticeably lukewarm support that Trump and his team have given to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in her dispute with China over Taiwan, and over the recent deliberately provocative behavior by the Chinese air force against Japanese fighter jets.

The outspoken Undersecretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, previously publicly urged Japan to be explicit about how its military would respond in the event of an invasion or coercion of Taiwan. Now that Prime Minister Takaichi has done precisely that, both he and – more importantly – President Trump have been silent.