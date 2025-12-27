Thinkcarebelieve: Week 49 Trump Christmas In America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ThinkCareBelieve Published Article Celebrating Week 49 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article:





ThinkCareBelieve, a platform dedicated to fostering thoughtful discourse, compassion, and optimism in American progress, is proud to announce the publication of its latest article, "Week 49 Trump Christmas in America." This timely piece reflects on the achievements and festive spirit of Christmas Week in the Trump 2.0 Administration, highlighting economic vitality, national security advancements, and ongoing efforts toward peace and accountability. The article, available at , captures the essence of a transformative year for America. It begins by emphasizing gratitude for immense progress: a robust economy bolstered by tariffs reducing national debt, job creation, technological leaps, declining crime rates, and the elimination of government waste, fraud, and abuse. Epic peace deals, trade partnerships, and regional alliances have positioned America as a global leader, instilling renewed energy and optimism compared to the previous year highlights from the article include:



Military Advancements: President Trump's announcement of The Golden Fleet, featuring two new Trump Class Warships, frigates, F-35s, and three aircraft carriers-all built in America with state-of-the-art AI-controlled weapons-expected to generate thousands of jobs.

Fraud Investigations: Ongoing probes into Somali-related fraud expanding from Minnesota to Maine and Columbus, Ohio; FBI Director Kash Patel's discovery of a million additional Epstein Files documents, with redactions underway for victim protection; and calls for full client name releases to enhance election integrity. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's initiatives targeting cartel money-laundering in U.S. banks, alongside investigations into Minnesota's fraud.

Law Enforcement Operations: Multiple efforts to apprehend criminals, deport illegal immigrants, and rescue children, including a Christmas incentive increasing self-deportation stipends from $1,000 to $3,000 (temporary, ending December 31, 2025). Notable operations: Angel's Honor (over 17,500 arrests in honor of Laken Riley), Relentless Justice (155 federal arrests, 138 state arrests, 205 victims identified), Northern Lights (43 missing children recovered in Florida), and Buckeye (launched in Columbus, Ohio). Border Czar Tom Homan announced the recovery of over 129,000 children and the hiring of 10,000 new ICE agents.

Peace Initiatives: A bilateral meeting scheduled for December 28, 2025, between President Trump and President Zelenskyy in Florida, with the peace plan 90% complete. Discussions cover territorial disputes (e.g., demilitarized zones in Donbas), Ukraine's security guarantees, control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and economic reconstruction. Economic Milestones: Remarkable growth with GDP up 79% under President Trump, Q3 at 4.3% (exceeding 3.2% expectations), and inflation at 2.7% (below 3.1% forecasts)-a "grand Christmas present" outpacing global peers amid tariff debates.

The article concludes on an uplifting note, acknowledging growing pains and cleanup efforts while affirming America's bright future through faith, strength, hard work, intelligence, and common sense."We are thrilled to share this reflective piece during the holiday season, as it encapsulates the hope and momentum building in our nation," said Joanne Boyle, Founder of ThinkCareBelieve. "Week 49 serves as a reminder of how far we've come and the exciting path ahead."Readers are encouraged to visit the ThinkCareBelieve blog to read the full article and join the conversation on America's resurgence. ThinkCareBelieve is a digital platform committed to promoting thoughtful analysis, empathetic perspectives, and belief in positive change. Through articles, discussions, and advocacy, we aim to inspire informed citizenship and unity in addressing national and global challenges.

ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###

CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL:... WEB: