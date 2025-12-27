Is Bitcoin Headed To $85K? Expert Predictions & Market Insights

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Market Shows Mixed Signals Amid Bitcoin's Resilience

Bitcoin (BTC ) traders are expressing concerns over waning institutional interest, as key metrics reveal a decline in futures activity. Despite this, broader indicators suggest Bitcoin 's price could remain resilient, with potential to stay above critical support levels, even if recent peak targets prove elusive.



Bitcoin futures open interest has dropped to its lowest in eight months, signaling reduced leverage but not necessarily bearish sentiment.

Options markets indicate a stabilization in trader sentiment, hinting at cautious optimism.

Precious metals like gold and silver continue to rally, reflecting heightened economic uncertainty and investor demand for safe havens. Bitcoin's basis rate remains steady, suggesting market participants are not overly bearish despite recent price stagnation.

Key TakeawaysFutures Open Interest Declines, but Market Remains Cautiously Positioned

On Friday, Bitcoin experienced a rejection after briefly challenging the $89,000 level, prompting liquidations exceeding $260 million in leveraged futures. This move underscored ongoing volatility, yet the overall open interest across major exchanges fell to approximately $42 billion, from $47 billion two weeks prior-its lowest point in eight months. Analysts interpret this decline as a reduction in leverage, rather than a bearish indicator, as both long and short positions tend to decrease in tandem during such periods.

Supporting this cautious outlook, outflows from Bitcoin spot ETFs have totaled roughly $825 million over five days, reflecting a slight dip in overall trader confidence. However, these outflows account for less than 1% of total assets, suggesting the overall bullish momentum from October persists amid persistent global economic concerns.

Gold, Silver, and US Treasury Yields Signal Economic Anxiety

Meanwhile, gold and silver prices surged to new record highs, driven by investor jitters over rising U.S. debt levels. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note fell to a three-week low of 4.12%, as demand for government debt increased. Uncertainty around U.S. trade policies persists, compounded by recent postponements of tariffs and relaxed export restrictions on Nvidia 's AI chips-both factors influencing market sentiment.

Bitcoin's Basis Rate and Options Metrics Point to Market Caution

The premium on Bitcoin monthly futures-known as the basis rate-remains steady at around 5%, indicating that market participants are neither overly bullish nor bearish. This is a slight dip from earlier levels but remains above the sub-4% range seen in mid-December, when Bitcoin traded below $85,000.

In the options market, the delta skew-measuring the relative cost of put versus call options-has not yet signaled heightened bearishness, even as investor concern rises due to softer economic data and geopolitical uncertainties. Overall, Bitcoin continues to be viewed as a high-risk asset, diverging from the rally seen in precious metals amidst growing economic anxiety.

While a retest of the $85,000 support level remains plausible, recent price action and underlying metrics suggest traders are cautiously optimistic that Bitcoin may stabilize around current levels, even if recent targets remain out of reach in the short term.

