These Two Restrictions Under GRAP-IV To Remain Permanent In Delhi To Tackle Pollution. Here's What Minister Sirsa Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said that two measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-4 will be made permanent to address“severe” air pollution in the national capital.

Addressing the media, Sirsa said fuel would no longer be supplied to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) until further notice.“From now on, it has been decided that out of the restrictions under GRAP-4, we have made two restrictions permanent. The first one is PUCC. You will not get petrol anywhere without a PUCC certificate until next orders,” ANI quoted Sirsa as saying.

He also mentioned that vehicles entering Delhi from outside the city that fail to comply with Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms will be subject to restrictions.“Vehicles from outside Delhi that are below Bharat Stage VI (BS6 ) will also face restrictions on entering Delhi,” Sirsa stated.

He stressed that the government's focus is on ensuring residents are not repeatedly burdened by pollution-related problems and said the aim is to prevent people in Delhi from having to face such challenges again.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has deteriorated, slipping back into the very poor category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 390 at 6 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality at very poor levels requires people, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and use masks.

Thick smog and fog have trapped pollutants, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life. Authorities are closely monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures such as the no PUC, no fuel rule to address the situation, the report noted.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage III measures under the GRAP, which include curbs on construction and industrial operations.

Delhi cabinet's decisions to fight pollution

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta -led Delhi Cabinet cleared several key decisions aimed at strengthening the capital's fight against pollution and enhancing environmental governance. Among them was the approval of ₹100 crore for the revival of water bodies under the Delhi government. Of the nearly 1,000 water bodies in the city, about 160 fall under the government's jurisdiction.

Sirsa said that the restoration of Delhi's water bodies is expected to play a key role in controlling pollution, noting that the CM has directed that all necessary financial support be provided to complete the work within the year.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to setting up Delhi's first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, spanning 11.5 acres. The facility will follow stringent pollution-control norms and function on a fully circular, zero-waste model.

He also claimed that the new E-Waste Park will be India's first state-of-the-art facility built on zero-pollution and zero-waste principles, with advanced systems to fully recycle and reuse water.

(With inputs from agency)