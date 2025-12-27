Samay Raina To Rebel Kid: How Influencer Controversies Shaped India's Digital Debate

MENAFN - Live Mint) The year 2025 proved turbulent for Indian digital culture, with a number of high-profile influencers and entertainers finding themselves at the centre of public controversy.

Several prominent figures - including comedian Samay Raina, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, political satirist Kunal Kamra and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid - were embroiled in legal inquiries and social media backlash that sparked wide discussion across political, legal and cultural spheres. The controversies ranged from alleged obscenity and offensive content to sharp disputes over freedom of speech and public decency.

Samay Raina: Controversy and Comeback

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina was one of the most prominent figures caught up in 2025's digital controversies. He is best known as the host of India's Got Latent, a YouTube talent and comedy show that combined variety acts with stand-up segments.

In February 2025, an episode of the show triggered widespread public outrage after a guest judge, Ranveer Allahbadia, posed an explicit and highly inappropriate question to a contestant about their parents' intimate life, which many viewers found offensive and vulgar.

This prompted police complaints, FIRs and official scrutiny by both the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and the National Commission for Women. Raina, along with other participants, was summoned for questioning, and he ultimately chose to make all episodes of India's Got Latent private on his channel as a response to the backlash and ongoing legal process.

Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid): Legal Scrutiny and Social Media Fallout

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, was another influencer swept up in one of 2025's major social media controversies. With a considerable follower base on Instagram and a reputation for relatable vlogs and candid storytelling, Mukhija became widely discussed after appearing on India's Got Latent alongside other creators during the controversial episode that sparked police complaints.

Authorities questioned her about the remarks made on the show, and she recorded her statement with Mumbai Police as part of the ongoing inquiry into whether the language used on the programme crossed legal boundaries. Amid the backlash, Mukhija deleted all posts from her Instagram profile, a move widely interpreted as a response to intense public and media attention.

Kunal Kamra: Satire and Political Pushback

Stand-up comedian and political commentator Kunal Kamra also found himself in controversy during 2025, though in a markedly different context from the India's Got Latent controversy.

Known for his sharp satirical takes on politics and public figures, Kamra's remarks about a senior political leader sparked strong reactions from supporters of that figure, with opponents claiming his comedic commentary crossed the line into defamation and provocation.

The dispute escalated when a performance venue where Kamra had appeared was vandalised, leading to police involvement and legal challenges. Kamra defended his work as legitimate political satire, asserting that comedians should be able to critique public officials without fear of intimidation.

The incident ignited wider discussions about the role of satire in public discourse and the extent to which performers can critique political figures without repercussions. Supporters of Kamra argued that satire is a fundamental part of democratic expression and that comedians serve as necessary voices in society by challenging power structures.

Ranveer Allahbadia: Backlash over Obscene Remarks

Ranveer Allahbadia, better known to many as BeerBiceps, faced perhaps the most intense backlash among influencers in 2025 following his participation on India's Got Latent.

Allahbadia established himself over the years as a popular podcaster and content creator with a large following, but his career faced a rare challenge when a question he asked on the show was widely criticised as inappropriate and offensive.

The question, which referenced an explicit scenario involving a contestant's parents, spread rapidly on social media and drew condemnation from viewers, public figures and politicians alike, with some calling for legal action and greater content regulation.

FIRs were registered against Allahbadia, Raina and others connected to the episode for allegedly using offensive and vulgar language, triggering police inquiries by both Mumbai and Assam authorities. The National Commission for Women also took notice, summoning Allahbadia and others involved to address concerns over the content.