Rain, Snow In Kashmir Valley From Dec 30: IMD

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Minimum temperatures declined across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, with several places recording sub-zero readings compared to the previous day, officials said.

According to details, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, down from 0.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. Qazigund settled at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius compared to 0.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier, while Pahalgam recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius against minus 1.6 degrees Celsius previously.

Kupwara recorded minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, down from minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag settled at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius compared to 0.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, marginally higher than minus 4.5 degrees Celsius recorded a day earlier.

Pampore registered minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar Airport recorded minus 3.8 degrees Celsius against minus 1.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. Sonamarg recorded minus 5.8 degrees Celsius compared to minus 4.7 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

In the Jammu region, minimum temperatures also declined at most places. Jammu city recorded 7.1 degrees Celsius, down from 10 degrees Celsius. Banihal recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius compared to 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Batote settled at 4.6 degrees Celsius against 6.1 degrees Celsius on Friday.