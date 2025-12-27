Mock Drill Held in Kathua to Counter Suicide Attacks

Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted a mock drill to counter“fidayeen” (suicide) attacks by terrorists at various police stations and border posts in Kathua district, an official said.

The exercise was conducted under the overall supervision of Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma at Rajbagh and Hiranagar police stations and seven border police posts along the international border, a police spokesperson said.

The official said the mock drill was aimed at testing operational preparedness, increase agility and improve response of police personnel to any“fidayeen” attack in police establishments.

Police personnel were initially briefed in tactics of using dominating height, heavy fire power and red alarm system deployed in each establishment, the spokesperson said.