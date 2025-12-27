Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dal Discourse Confronts Hesitation on Women's Health in Kashmir


2025-12-27 03:13:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Dal Discourse Confronts Hesitation on Women's Health in Kashmir

By Sheeba Khan

Srinagar- Generational silence shattered on an unusually bright December morning in the heart of Dal Lake when women spoke openly about their bodies and health.

In a small hall by the water, they asked questions, shared experiences, and learned about menstrual care and sustainable products in a way many had never done before.

“Menstrual health is not just a personal issue,” said Saba Riyaz, Ph.D ., who led the session.“It affects our health, rights, and even the environment.”

Saba is the state lead for Jammu and Kashmir for WeTheChange India, a Delhi-based NGO that has been running menstrual health awareness programmes in the valley since 2022.

Kashmir Observer

