Dal Discourse Confronts Hesitation On Women's Health In Kashmir
By Sheeba Khan
Srinagar- Generational silence shattered on an unusually bright December morning in the heart of Dal Lake when women spoke openly about their bodies and health.ADVERTISEMENT
In a small hall by the water, they asked questions, shared experiences, and learned about menstrual care and sustainable products in a way many had never done before.
“Menstrual health is not just a personal issue,” said Saba Riyaz, Ph.D ., who led the session.“It affects our health, rights, and even the environment.”
Saba is the state lead for Jammu and Kashmir for WeTheChange India, a Delhi-based NGO that has been running menstrual health awareness programmes in the valley since 2022.
