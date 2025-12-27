Curriculum Load Must Be Reduced: J&K LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday strongly pitched for a shift away from rote-based education, saying universities must focus on skills, accountability and real-world outcomes.

Addressing the 11th convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, the Lieutenant Governor said,“Our endeavour should be reduction in curriculum load and development of adaptable skills for future jobs.”

He underlined institutional responsibility in clear terms, stating,“Even if a single student of any higher education institution is unemployed or not setting up his or her enterprise, then it clearly means that the educational institution and its teachers have not done their work honestly.”

Calling upon students to take initiative, the Lieutenant Governor said they must“create new paths in life, give new direction to life, explore new aspects and suggest new ways for the prosperity of the nation.” He added that achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047 would require collective responsibility.“Every student, every educational institution will have to fulfil its responsibility because the future and its development will be based on the knowledge economy,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor listed five key solutions to keep pace with technological change and the demands of the 21st-century workforce.“Integrate artificial intelligence into teaching, learning and university operations and adopt new technological tools on a priority basis,” he said, while also stressing the need to“shift from rote learning to a lifelong, flexible and skill-focused learning model.” He called for“strong partnerships with industry and other institutions” and said“the focus must be on experiential learning.”