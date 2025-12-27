NC MP Choudhary Ramzan

Srinagar- Hinting at major political and administrative developments, National Conference Rajya Sabha member Choudhary Ramzan on Saturday said the Union Home Ministry has assured positive changes for Jammu and Kashmir before December 31.

Addressing a convention in north Kashmir, Ramzan said the Centre is reviewing its policy on Jammu and Kashmir and that a“powerful and stable government” is in the making.“We have been assured by the Home Minister that good things are coming for Jammu and Kashmir before December 31,” he said, as per the news agency KNO.

He said an NC delegation raised key issues including restoration of statehood and release of prisoners during its interaction with Amit Shah, after a scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister was postponed.“We have put forward all key concerns, and the response from the Home Ministry has been positive and assuring,” Ramzan said.

Reiterating his party's stand, the NC MP said the demand for restoration of Article 370 remains central to the party's agenda.“Our fight for Article 370 is alive and active. The BJP abrogated it and will not restore it. But governments change and situations change. When a Kashmir-friendly government comes to power at the Centre, the fate of Article 370 will also change,” he said.

Ramzan also cautioned against branding Kashmiris as terrorists, saying terrorism is a global phenomenon and not confined to Jammu and Kashmir.“Kashmiris are peace-loving people who have suffered immensely. They should not be stereotyped or targeted in the name of terrorism,” he said.

Referring to the public response after the recent Pahalgam attack, he said the atmosphere of unity across the Valley reflected the collective rejection of violence by ordinary citizens. He added that the Home Ministry has already directed chief ministers across the country to ensure that Kashmiris studying or working outside the Valley are not harassed.“It is a welcome move and a sign of positive change,” he said.