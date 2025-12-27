Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria To Lunch New Banknotes, Begin Currency Replacement On January 1

2025-12-27 03:11:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Syria will introduce new banknotes and begin replacing existing currency issued during the era of former President Bashar al-Assad starting January 1, according to Central Bank Governor Abdulkader Husarieh, Azernews reports.

Husarieh said the central bank has been granted authority to determine the timeline and designated locations for exchanging the old banknotes. He added that detailed instructions regarding the process will be announced at a press conference scheduled for December 27.

The governor described the initiative as a“pivotal national milestone,” emphasizing that the currency reform is intended to strengthen the value of the Syrian pound and support the country's path toward economic stability and development.

AzerNews

