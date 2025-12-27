Syria To Lunch New Banknotes, Begin Currency Replacement On January 1
Husarieh said the central bank has been granted authority to determine the timeline and designated locations for exchanging the old banknotes. He added that detailed instructions regarding the process will be announced at a press conference scheduled for December 27.
The governor described the initiative as a“pivotal national milestone,” emphasizing that the currency reform is intended to strengthen the value of the Syrian pound and support the country's path toward economic stability and development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment