Leyla Aliyeva And Alena Aliyeva Visit DOST Center For Inclusive Development And Creativity

MENAFN - AzerNews) On December 27, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva visited the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku.

During the visit, Anar Aliyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, highlighted the activities of the Center-initiated by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva-to foster the creative talents of those with disabilities, members of martyr families, children deprived of parental care, and individuals from vulnerable backgrounds.

It was noted that since its opening in 2021, the Center has become the South Caucasus's premier inclusive space, serving over 900 people through diverse vocational trainings in fine arts, pottery, music, tailoring, carpet weaving, artistic carving, culinary arts, and stage performance.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva presented gifts to the beneficiaries of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity.

They also viewed an exhibition of handicrafts by beneficiaries at the Center. Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were also presented with unique gifts created at the Center and its various regional branches.

The DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, achieved international acclaim this year through its successful representation at the Osaka Kansai World Expo 2025 in Japan, with the Center also hosting more than 150 inclusive events throughout the year.

Then, a concert program dedicated to December 31 - the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year was arranged, featuring performances by residents of social service institution No. 2 for persons with disabilities under age 18, alongside Center trainers and beneficiaries, accompanied by the Center's Inclusive Chamber Orchestra and Inclusive Ensemble. People's Artists Zulfiya Khanbabayeva and Natig Shirinov also shared the stage, performing in collaboration with the talented individuals from vulnerable groups.

Afterwards, the guests were briefed on a pilot project involving a new portal designed for the sale of handicrafts made at the Center. The platform aims to introduce the creative works of vulnerable groups to a broader audience.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva engaged in sincere conversations with the trainers and beneficiaries and took photos with them.