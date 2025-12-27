Zelensky, EU Leaders To Discuss Peace In Ukraine
"Contrary to President Trump's expectations and despite the readiness to make compromises by Zelensky, Russia attacked again Kyiv's residential districts. I will speak today about the chances for peace with the leaders of i.a Ukraine, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the EU," Tusk wrote.Read also: Zelensky intends to propose putting peace plan to referendum at meeting with Trump
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that on his way to Florida, where a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled, he will stop in Canada to hold talks with European leaders. President Zelensky also said that his meeting with President Trump in Florida will be public.
Photo: Flickr
