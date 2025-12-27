Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky, EU Leaders To Discuss Peace In Ukraine

Zelensky, EU Leaders To Discuss Peace In Ukraine


2025-12-27 03:11:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Contrary to President Trump's expectations and despite the readiness to make compromises by Zelensky, Russia attacked again Kyiv's residential districts. I will speak today about the chances for peace with the leaders of i.a Ukraine, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the EU," Tusk wrote.

Read also: Zelensky intends to propose putting peace plan to referendum at meeting with Trump

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that on his way to Florida, where a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled, he will stop in Canada to hold talks with European leaders. President Zelensky also said that his meeting with President Trump in Florida will be public.

Photo: Flickr

MENAFN27122025000193011044ID1110530052



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search