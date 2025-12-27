Over 500,000 Consumers Without Power In Kyiv Region, Over 22,000 In Chernihiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Acting Minister of Energy, Artem Nekrasov, stated this during a briefing on the state of the energy system as of 15:00 on December 27, the Ministry reports on Telegram.

During the night, the enemy carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy and civil infrastructure. Generation, transmission, and distribution facilities in Kyiv and Kyiv region were hit. Overall, the enemy used nearly 500 strike drones and about 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The attacks continued throughout the day.

Russian attack leaves more than 10 high-rise buildings damaged in Kyiv, emergency rescue operations ongoing

As a result, substations and power lines were severely damaged, as well as certain generation facilities. Due to this, emergency power outages were imposed in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. In most regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industry and business remain in effect.

As of 15:00, over 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region were without electricity. In addition, due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in other regions are also without power. Specifically, in the Chernihiv region, more than 22,000 subscribers remain without electricity.

"The unified energy system of Ukraine remains intact and continues to operate in parallel with the continental European energy system. Electricity imports are used to balance the system, and consumption limitation measures are applied," Nekrasov emphasized.

Restoration of electricity and heating by repair crews has already begun. Energy workers are doing everything possible to return light and heat to Ukrainians' homes as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, constant air raid alerts hinder the recovery work.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv and the region, power outages have caused disruptions in heating and water supply, and critical facilities have been switched to backup power.

