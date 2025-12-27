Number Of Settlements In Kyiv Region Remain Without Electricity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, stated this on Telegram.

"The enemy continues targeted attacks on the region's critical infrastructure. The most challenging situation is with electricity supply on the left bank of the region. At the same time, energy workers have already restored power for 54,000 consumers. A significant number of consumers are still without electricity. Work continues around the clock," Kalashnyk noted.

According to him, some settlements in Boryspil, Brovary, and Vyshhorod districts remain without electricity. Points of invincibility have been deployed and are operational. Hospitals, water utilities, heating facilities, social infrastructure, internet, and communications have been switched to backup power. All communal services are working in an intensified mode and remain in constant contact with local authorities.

"Regarding heat supply: in some settlements of Obukhiv district, there are currently issues with the heat carrier. Emergency crews are working on site, doing everything possible to restore heat supply to every home as quickly as possible. We plan to complete this within 24 hours," Kalashnyk emphasized.

He added that mobile communications in the region are maintained. All operators are working, and communication is available across the region, including in communities where centralized electricity supply remains most problematic. Base stations are using backup power to ensure people can make calls and access the internet.

Over 500,000 consumers without power in Kyiv region, over 22,000 in Chernihiv

Currently, two injured people remain in hospitals in the region, with their condition assessed as moderate. In Bila Tserkva, a man born in 1994 with a lacerated wound to his thigh and foot is under medical supervision; his life is not at risk. In Brovary, a man born in 1983 with a shrapnel injury to his back remains hospitalized. All necessary medical assistance is being provided. All other injured people will receive outpatient treatment.

"Kyiv region holds the line. All services are working in coordination to help people, restore infrastructure, and ensure safety in communities," Kalashnyk stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv region, 14 people were injured and one person killed as a result of the Russian attack on December 27.

