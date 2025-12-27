Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Arrives In Canada

Zelensky Arrives In Canada


2025-12-27 03:11:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent, Zelensky is visiting Canada on his way to the United States.

After the meeting with Carney, a phone conversation is expected between the President and the leaders participating in the Berlin Format as well as the Canadian Prime Minister.

Read also: Zelensky-Trump meeting to be public

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky will meet with Trump on Sunday in Florida, where he will discuss with the U.S. President a draft 20-point document on ending the war, security guarantees, and an economic agreement. He stated that on his way to Florida, he will stop in Canad to hold talks with European leaders.

MENAFN27122025000193011044ID1110530047



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search