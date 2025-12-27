Zelensky Arrives In Canada
After the meeting with Carney, a phone conversation is expected between the President and the leaders participating in the Berlin Format as well as the Canadian Prime Minister.Read also: Zelensky-Trump meeting to be public
As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky will meet with Trump on Sunday in Florida, where he will discuss with the U.S. President a draft 20-point document on ending the war, security guarantees, and an economic agreement. He stated that on his way to Florida, he will stop in Canad to hold talks with European leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment