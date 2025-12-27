Zelensky Arrives In Canada

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent, Zelensky is visiting Canada on his way to the United States.

After the meeting with Carney, a phone conversation is expected between the President and the leaders participating in the Berlin Format as well as the Canadian Prime Minister.

Zelensky-Trump meeting to be public

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky will meet with Trump on Sunday in Florida, where he will discuss with the U.S. President a draft 20-point document on ending the war, security guarantees, and an economic agreement. He stated that on his way to Florida, he will stop in Canad to hold talks with European leaders.