Emergency Power Outages Continue In Kyiv, Kyiv Region Restoration Work Continues Ukrenergo

It is noted that hourly blackout schedules for household consumers and capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect.

The reason for these restrictions is the aftermath of Russia's massive missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

The company emphasized that the timing and extent of restrictions may change. Up-to-date information will be posted on the official pages of regional energy companies.

According to Ukrenergo, emergency power outages continue in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Restoration work at all damaged energy facilities is ongoing.

Number of settlements in Kyiv region remain without electricity

As Ukrinform reported, due to Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, electricity consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Chernihiv region have been left without power.