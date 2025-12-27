Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emergency Power Outages Continue In Kyiv, Kyiv Region Restoration Work Continues Ukrenergo


2025-12-27 03:11:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NEC Ukrenergo stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that hourly blackout schedules for household consumers and capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect.

The reason for these restrictions is the aftermath of Russia's massive missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

The company emphasized that the timing and extent of restrictions may change. Up-to-date information will be posted on the official pages of regional energy companies.

According to Ukrenergo, emergency power outages continue in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Restoration work at all damaged energy facilities is ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, due to Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, electricity consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Chernihiv region have been left without power.

MENAFN27122025000193011044ID1110530046



UkrinForm

