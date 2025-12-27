Injury Toll After Russian Attack Rises To 32
"Thirty-two people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack," Klitschko said.
According to him, 11 residents of the city are hospitalized in Kyiv medical facilities.Read also: Russians attack Naftogaz facilities, damage reported
As Ukrinform reported, during the night and morning of December 27, Russia carried out a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv. One person was killed. Earlier, 30 people were reported injured, including two children.
