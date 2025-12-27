Injury Toll After Russian Attack Rises To 32

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Thirty-two people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack," Klitschko said.

According to him, 11 residents of the city are hospitalized in Kyiv medical facilities.

Russians attack Naftogaz facilities, damage reported

As Ukrinform reported, during the night and morning of December 27, Russia carried out a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv. One person was killed. Earlier, 30 people were reported injured, including two children.