Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Injury Toll After Russian Attack Rises To 32

Injury Toll After Russian Attack Rises To 32


2025-12-27 03:11:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Thirty-two people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack," Klitschko said.

According to him, 11 residents of the city are hospitalized in Kyiv medical facilities.

Read also: Russians attack Naftogaz facilities, damage reported

As Ukrinform reported, during the night and morning of December 27, Russia carried out a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv. One person was killed. Earlier, 30 people were reported injured, including two children.

MENAFN27122025000193011044ID1110530045



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search