Russian Attacks Leave Two People Injured, Damage Buildings In Dnipropetrovsk Region
"Since morning, the enemy continued attacking the Nikopol region using FPV drones. The district center, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, and Pokrov communities were affected. Two people were injured, both hospitalized," Haivanenko said.
According to him, a 64-year-old man is in serious condition, while a 66-year-old victim is in moderate condition.Read also: Energy workers restore electricity to 50,000 houses in Kyiv region after massive attack
In addition to the injured civilians, Haivanenko noted that a transport company, four apartment buildings, two private houses, two outbuildings, unused buildings, and vehicles were damaged. Six solar panels and a power line were also affected.
As Ukrinform reported, on December 26, Russian forces struck Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two civilians.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
