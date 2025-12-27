Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attacks Leave Two People Injured, Damage Buildings In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian Attacks Leave Two People Injured, Damage Buildings In Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-12-27 03:11:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Since morning, the enemy continued attacking the Nikopol region using FPV drones. The district center, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, and Pokrov communities were affected. Two people were injured, both hospitalized," Haivanenko said.

According to him, a 64-year-old man is in serious condition, while a 66-year-old victim is in moderate condition.

Read also: Energy workers restore electricity to 50,000 houses in Kyiv region after massive attack

In addition to the injured civilians, Haivanenko noted that a transport company, four apartment buildings, two private houses, two outbuildings, unused buildings, and vehicles were damaged. Six solar panels and a power line were also affected.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 26, Russian forces struck Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two civilians.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

MENAFN27122025000193011044ID1110530044



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search