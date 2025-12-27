Russian Attack Damages Transport Infrastructure In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA) stated this on its website.

In particular, a hit was recorded on the territory of one of the depots, as a result of which 20 tram cars were damaged, including windows and body elements. One of the cars sustained significant damage. The blast wave also shattered windows in a bus.

In addition, damage was reported to the contact network of Kyivpastrans, which temporarily blocked tram traffic on certain sections.

As noted by the KMDA, due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the enemy shelling, electric public transport has been temporarily suspended in some parts of the city.

Public transport services are partially provided by buses.

Among other things, there is damage to external lighting networks in various districts of the city. Relevant services are already working at the sites.

It is also reported that due to a voltage drop in the power grid, some metro facilities experienced temporary disruptions in the operation of equipment, including lighting and escalators.

"At present, operations have been stabilized. Train traffic is ensured, however, due to the difficult energy situation, changes in schedules on certain lines are possible," the KMDA emphasized.

According to specialists from the Municipal Enterprise Traffic Management Center, no damage to traffic light facilities was recorded. However, due to the lack of electricity, 135 facilities are currently not operating, while 262 traffic light facilities are operating from backup power cabinets.

The KMDA urged drivers to be attentive and cautious at intersections and surface pedestrian crossings where traffic lights are not working, to follow road signs, and to give priority to pedestrians.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KMDA noted that 30 employees of district road maintenance administrations and 10 units of specialized equipment have been involved in eliminating the consequences. City services are continuing work to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv the consequences of the Russian attack on December 27 were recorded in seven districts. In particular, as a result of falling debris in the Darnytskyi district, a tram depot was reportedly damaged, according to preliminary information.

Additionally, in the capital, due to the temporary absence of voltage in the contact network, changes were made to the operation of public transport, including metro train service on the Red Line. Later, traffic on this line was restored to normal operation.

