Carney Stresses Importance Of Pressuring Russia To Enable Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Canadian government stated this on its website, following talks between Carney and President Volodymyr Zelensky held on Saturday.

The statement notes that Carney and Zelensky discussed recent developments related to the ongoing peace negotiations.

Carney reaffirmed Canada's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the negotiation process and "emphasised the need to maintain pressure on Russia to negotiate."

The release also says that Canada continues to participate in the Coalition of the Willing to advance joint efforts toward security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery.

Canada announces additional economic aid to Ukraine amounting to CAD 1.8B

As Ukrinform reported, Zelenskyy arrived in Canada on Saturday on his way to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Carney announced the allocation of additional economic assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing that under Zelensky's leadership the conditions for achieving a just and lasting peace have been created, but that this requires readiness on the part of Russia.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine