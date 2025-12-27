Reliable Security Guarantees For Ukraine Are Key Issue Tusk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote this on the social media platform X.

"All interlocutors (who were also joined by the Nordic countries, Canada, the Netherlands, and NATO) agreed that security guarantees for Ukraine are of crucial importance – concrete and reliable. Such guarantees also mean a safer Poland. Tomorrow, after the meeting of the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, we will continue the discussion," Tusk wrote.

We want peace, while Putin is man of war - Zelensky

As previously reported, earlier Tusk noted that a virtual conversation among the leaders of Ukraine, Poland, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the leadership of the European Union would take place on Saturday.

On Saturday, during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Halifax, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine seeks peace, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants the war to continue.

German Federal Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius reported that a number of European leaders, along with the leaders of NATO and the EU, held a phone call with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Eleven heads of state and government from Europe and Canada, as well as the leaders of NATO and the EU, assured Ukraine of their full support and emphasized their commitment to close cooperation with the United States in order to achieve a strong and just peace in Ukraine.

Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland