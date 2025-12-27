Palestinian Journalists' Families Targeted In Israel Strikes, PJS Reports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 27 (Petra) – A report by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) stated that Israeli targeting of the Palestinian press has extended beyond direct killings, injuries, arrests, or bans on coverage, taking on a more brutal dimension by targeting journalists' families and relatives in an attempt to turn journalistic work into a burden paid for by children, spouses, and parents.According to monitoring and documentation by the PJS's Freedoms Committee, targeting of journalists' families became a systematic and recurring pattern during 2023, 2024, and 2025, affecting around 706 families in the Gaza Strip. The syndicate noted that these incidents were not accidental but resulted from the conditions of war.The head of the Freedoms Committee, Mohammad Al-Laham, said in a statement on Saturday that targeting Palestinian journalists' families during 2023–2025 "clearly reveals that the Israeli occupation is waging a comprehensive war on truth, showing no distinction between the camera and the child, nor between the pen and the home."