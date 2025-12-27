Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palestinian Journalists' Families Targeted In Israel Strikes, PJS Reports


2025-12-27 03:10:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Dec. 27 (Petra) – A report by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) stated that Israeli targeting of the Palestinian press has extended beyond direct killings, injuries, arrests, or bans on coverage, taking on a more brutal dimension by targeting journalists' families and relatives in an attempt to turn journalistic work into a burden paid for by children, spouses, and parents.
According to monitoring and documentation by the PJS's Freedoms Committee, targeting of journalists' families became a systematic and recurring pattern during 2023, 2024, and 2025, affecting around 706 families in the Gaza Strip. The syndicate noted that these incidents were not accidental but resulted from the conditions of war.
The head of the Freedoms Committee, Mohammad Al-Laham, said in a statement on Saturday that targeting Palestinian journalists' families during 2023–2025 "clearly reveals that the Israeli occupation is waging a comprehensive war on truth, showing no distinction between the camera and the child, nor between the pen and the home."

MENAFN27122025000117011021ID1110530026



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search